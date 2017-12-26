By Trend

There is no pre-holiday excitement in Armenian markets, market sellers complained to the Armenian media.

“We brought goods worth 1-2 million drams ($2,000-4,000), but we do not sell goods worth even 20,000 ($40) per day,” they said.

According to the sellers, goods are not expensive, but at the same time, they are not available to many buyers.

“The market resembles a funeral home – nobody comes in, nobody buys anything,” said one of the sellers.

Rare customers, for their part, said that goods are expensive, and they buy only essential products for the holiday table.

“Goods are very expensive: how can a person living only on pension or salary afford goods at such prices?” said one of the citizens.

Armenia ranks first in the CIS in terms of unemployment. The unemployment rate was 19 percent in Armenia in 1Q17, increasing by 0.7 percentage points as compared to January-March 2016.

---

