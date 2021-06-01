The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is increasing the frequency of special flights operated from Baku to Moscow (Domodedovo Airport) and back.

Starting from June 14, one more flight (operated on Mondays) will be added to the existing schedule of two weekly flights (operated on Wednesdays and Sundays).

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline at www.azal.az, as well as in the Airline's accredited agencies.

Note that only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Moscow flights should:

• have the right to enter the territory of Russia. The entry requirements for Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-russia;

• get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

Passengers traveling on Moscow-Baku flights should:

• check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan;

• get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. The list of clinics where you can take a COVID-19 test in Russia is available at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-russia. As the network of partner clinics expands, the list will grow.

Passengers should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz