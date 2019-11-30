By Trend

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) together with State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan is discussing creation of new opportunities to acommodate foreign and local tourists said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Zeugschmidt, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit.

“The development of rural tourism is planned to increase the improvement of rural houses,” Zeugschmidt said.

“Several directions have been identified for the development of rural tourism. This is a description of suitable rural homes, as well as their formation in the form of communities. The next major area is involvement of rural house owners with certain reforms,” Zeugschmidt said.

One of the main questions is to improve the reach of budget hotels for the citizens of the country. Observations show that visitors stop at 4 and 5-star hotels.

“But the State Tourism Agency has proposals for construction of budget hotels in support of tourists who want to stay in such places. Villages can create a platform by connecting their houses to this network,” Zeugschmidt said.

