By Rasana Gasimova

The number of Azerbaijani citizens buying properties in Turkey grows every month.

Over the period of January-September 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 829 pieces of real estate in Turkey, which is 128 pieces more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the Directorate, in January 2019 Azerbaijani citizens acquired 95 pieces of real estate in Turkey, 105 pieces in February, 87 pieces in March, 87 pieces in April, 90 pieces in May, 67 pieces in June, 92 pieces in July, and 88 pieces in August.

146,900 pieces of real estate were sold in Turkey in September 2019, which is 15.4 percent more compared to September 2018. Some 4,177 properties in Turkey were sold to foreigners in September 2019, which is 25.6 percent less compared to September 2018.

Most of all, Azerbaijani citizens purchased real estate in September last year - 180 objects. Over the past four years, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 3,501 properties in Turkey. Azerbaijani citizens acquired 815 properties in 2015 in Turkey, 610 properties in 2016 and 942 properties in 2017.

The state authorities reported that in 2018, among foreigners most of all, Iraqi, Iranian, Saudi Arabian and Russian citizens purchased properties in Turkey.

At the end of 2018, Iraqi citizens in Turkey acquired over 7,300 properties, Iranians - over 3,200, Saudi Arabians - 2,400, Russians - over 2,000 properties.

Currently, citizens of 183 countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Central Asian Republics, Ukraine, Arab countries, Russia, and Iran have the right to acquire property in Turkey.

