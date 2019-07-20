By Trend

Some five-star hotels in the center of Baku have suspended renting rooms for the period from late July to early August, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Bagirov told Trend.

He said that the peak of the tourist season is traditionally at the end of July.

“In Baku at this time, the hotels are 60-80 percent full,” he noted. “Nevertheless, the tourist season of the current year, as well as the holding of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, further increased the demand for hotels. In anticipation of the festival, hotels in the center of Baku are full, and some five-star hotels in the center are 100 percent full by the end of July and early August, therefore, these hotels have stopped sales for this period.”

He added that in July and early August, three and four-star hotels in Baku are also 70-80 percent full.

The chairman of the association also said that most rooms in hotels are booked by tourists from Arab countries.

The opening ceremony of the Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will be held on July 21, and the closing ceremony will take place on July 27.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz