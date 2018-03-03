Trend:

The number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Iran is growing every year, but unlike previous years, no growth is expected this year due to possible increase in taxes, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Bagirov said on March 2.

According to the Iranian law, citizens of the country pay certain taxes to the state for a trip abroad, he said.

Presently, those who travel by air to other countries pay $15 and those who travel by land pay $7.

Bagirov said that according to the information of Iranian travel companies, the taxes will rise from March 20. Those who travel by air will pay $45 and those who travel by land will pay $15-$20.

He noted that no official decision has been made in this regard yet, but it is expected that the Iranian state will approve it.

"If this decision comes into force, there may be some problems with the arrival of tourists from Iran to Azerbaijan. Therefore, no increase is expected in the number of tourists from Iran this year," Bagirov said.

During the Novruz holiday, the number of tourists from other countries is expected to grow, he said.