"Quba" basketball star promises to struggle till end of season

28 March 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

"We want to finish the regular season with a victory. We are fully focused on that. We will fight until the end," Azernews reports, citing Jalen Reynolds, a basketball player from "Quba," said in an interview with the club’s press service.

The player from the United States shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against "Ordu" in the 20th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League:

"I think it will be a very good game. This season, we've shown that we can compete with everyone in the league. Some of our losses were due to mistakes caused by fatigue. When we were tired, we also made mistakes in defense. Sometimes, we couldn’t be accurate in our shooting as well. That’s why we couldn’t achieve the results we wanted."

He also mentioned that they want to perform well in the play-in stage:

"The regular season will end, and we will have a fresh start. That’s why I believe we can be successful here. I don’t think we’re under pressure because there aren’t many people expecting us to win. I believe the main pressure will be on 'Ordu.'"

It’s worth noting that the "Quba" vs. "Ordu" game will take place on April 2 at 14:00.