Active preparations underway for CIS Games 2025

26 February 2025 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Active preparations have begun for the III CIS Games 2025 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A meeting of the relevant Working Group was held online, gathering representatives of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting participants took note of the information from the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports on the preparation of the Games and proposals for the draft Regulations of the III CIS Games, which are recommended to be submitted for approval by the Council for Physical Culture and Sports.

It was decided to propose to work out disciplines and types of programs (including age categories) of competitions in sports of the Games with the responsible persons proposed by the Azerbaijani side by February 28.

The state authorities in the field of physical culture and sports of the CIS member states are invited to determine and inform the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan by March 7, in the established manner, about the persons responsible for the application process of sports delegations of their countries on the digital platform for accreditation of participants in the Games.

CIS Games is a multi-sport event held among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, meanwhile guest nations are invited in the second edition of the games, held in Minsk, Belarus. The first edition of the games is held in Kazan, Russia a year after postponement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

CIS Games 2025 will be held from September 28 to October 8 in the city of Ganja, which is the "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025", as well as in the cities of Khankandi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol and Yevlakh. It is proposed to hold competitions in 23 sports.

It is expected that not only sports delegations of the CIS countries, but also athletes from a number of other countries will be invited to participate in the Games.