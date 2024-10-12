UEFA Nations League: Türkiye and Ukraine secure wins, Azerbaijan stumbles against Estonia

12 October 2024 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

On October 11, the third-round matches of the UEFA Nations League took place, with several exciting results across different leagues, Azernews reports.

In the B League, Türkiye defeated Montenegro 1:0 in Group 4, while Ukraine edged past Georgia 1:0 in Group 1. In total, eight matches were held during the night.

UEFA Nations League Results

A League

Group 3

Hungary 1:1 Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1:2 Germany

Standings: Germany – 7, Netherlands – 5, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 2, Hungary – 1

B League

Group 1

Ukraine 1:0 Georgia

Czech Republic 2:0 Albania

Standings: Georgia – 6, Czech Republic – 6, Albania – 3, Ukraine – 3

Group 4

Türkiye 1:0 Montenegro

Iceland 2:2 Wales

Standings: Türkiye – 7, Wales – 5, Iceland – 4, Montenegro – 0

C League

Group 1

Estonia 3:1 Azerbaijan

Slovakia 2:2 Sweden

Standings: Sweden – 7, Slovakia – 7, Estonia – 3, Azerbaijan – 0

---

