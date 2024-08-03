Azerbaijani swimmer throws in towel at Paris Olympics

3 August 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizadekhangah ended her participation in the Paris Olympics, Azernews reports.

The athlete finished 3rd in the 50 meter freestyle, covering the distance in 27.76 seconds.

Thus, she missed the boat to enter the top 16 among 79 participants, throwing in the towel at the Olympics ahead of schedule.

To note, the semi-finals will take place today, and the final stage on August 4.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz