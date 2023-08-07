Azerbaijani players to face tiebreaks at FIDE World Chess Cup

7 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The second games of the third round took place on August 6 at the World Chess Cup organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku, Azernews reports.

Six Azerbaijani chess players competed in the third round, with Teymur Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, and Rauf Mammadov achieving draws in their classical games with their opponents. As a result, tiebreak matches will be played by them tomorrow to determine the winners. On the other hand, Abdulla Gadimbeyli, Gadir Huseynov, and Ulviyya Fataliyeva have concluded their performances at the World Cup.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 sees the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition. The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.

---

