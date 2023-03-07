National female wrestler ranks first in Bulgaria

7 March 2023 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg) has won her first international tournament in 2023.

Multiple Olympic medalist, two-time world champion and eight-time European champion became the winner of the Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The multiple winner of the Olympic Games, World and European Championships defeated the Kazakh wrestler Svetlana Ankicheva in 35 seconds.

Recall that Maria Stadnik (50 kg) was crowned as the world champion in 2019. She entered the sport history as the first Azerbaijani female wrestler, who won the World Cup twice.

Stadnik repeated the success of the Greco-Roman style fighter Farid Mansurov, who recorded two similar victories.

In general, Azerbaijani wrestlers won a total of four medals in Sofia. The gold medal came from Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who defeated the Iranian Mustafa Tagani with a score of 7:2.

The silver medal came from Intigam Valizade (61 kg), while Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) grabbed bronze medal.

