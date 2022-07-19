Baku to host European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

19 July 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

National Gymnastics Arena will play host to the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship 2023, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The decision was made following a vote at a meeting of the Executive Committee at the headquarters of the European Gymnastics in Switzerland.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship 2023 is scheduled for May 17-21, 2023.

National Gymnastics Arena has previously hosted rhythmic gymnastics continental championships in 2007, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

This will be the fifth European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the National Gymnastics Arena successfully hosted the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics on February 24-25.

The championships brought together 41 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, and Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No.13.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup was held in Baku on February 12-13.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Maksudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.

Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was successfully held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16-17.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja, and Mingachevir took part in the championship held among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The gymnasts were determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

The 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Gymnastics Championship and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men's Gymnastics Championship took place in Baku.

A total of 69 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Sumgayit Olympic Reserve, and the city of Balakan participated in the competitions held on March 25-26.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was also held at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 31 to April 3.

Some 151 gymnasts from 35 countries competed in the 4th international gymnastics competition organized in Azerbaijan this year.

