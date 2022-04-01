By Trend

I like everything at the competitions in Baku, the gymnastics arena hall and the audience are very good, Israeli athlete, 2020 Olympic champion in floor exercise, world championship medalist, European champion Artem Dolgopyat told Trend.

"The organization of the competition is excellent. We arrived in Baku a few days before the start, training sessions were held and this was quite enough to prepare for the competition. As for my today's performance, I did a good combination in the floor exercise, I received 14.866 points from the judges. In principle, I am satisfied with my performance, now I need to tune in for tomorrow, where I have to perform on two more apparatuses - a gymnastic pommel horse and a vault," the gymnast said.

Speaking about the new rules in artistic gymnastics, Artem Dolgopyat noted that work on his program is still underway, and in the future it will become more complicated.

"The rules have changed, and after the Olympics I didn't have enough time to prepare a new combination. My combination is not very strong yet, but you can work on it in the future, raise the base. In connection with the change in the rules, all athletes are in the same conditions," he said.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

After three competitions of the World Cup held at different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup.

There are qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional "AGF Trophy" will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

