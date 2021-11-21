By Trend

The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

British gymnast Bryony Page grabbed gold, Chinese gymnast Yunzhu Cao grabbed silver, while Russian gymnast Yana Lebedeva - bronze in individual trampoline jumping among women.

Chinese gymnast Langyu Yan ranked first, Japanese gymnast Ryusei Nishioka ranked second while Belarus gymnast Oleg Ryabtsev ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.

