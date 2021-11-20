By Trend

A team of Russian gymnasts won gold medal in double mini-trampoline at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

The Russian team scored 115.800. The Portuguese team (111.300 points) grabbed silver while the Spanish team – bronze (108.700 points).

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

---

