By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship among athletes participating in the trio and in the individual program for women was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Among the trios, the first step of the podium was taken by representatives of Bulgaria (Antonio Papazov, Darina Pashova and Tikhomir Barotev), the second place was taken by the trio from Hungary (Daniel Bali, Fanny Mazach and Balazh Farkas), the third place was taken by the trio from Romania (Teodora Cucu, Daniel Tavok and David Gavrilovich).

In the women's individual program, the gold medal was awarded to the representative of Turkey Aishe Onbashi, the silver medal was won by Darina Pashova (Bulgaria), the bronze - by Daria Tikhonova (Russia).

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship is being held on May 27-29 in Baku, in the National Gymnastics Arena. It is attended by 166 athletes from 22 countries.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aero dance and aostep programs. According to the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz