By Trend

I like to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena - there is good atmosphere and a large hall, "Ojag Sport" club's gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan told Trend.

Luzan captured first place among gymnasts born in 2003-2005 in exercises with a hoop and the second place in exercises with a ball.

"I am happy with my result, but I'd like to do better. I was a little worried, I wasn't quite confident, but I was able to overcome myself. The support was also very helpful, I am very pleased that the audience was actively cheering for us," the gymnast added.

The last day of the competitions of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Aug. 12.

The group performances of the teams of gymnasts born in 2008-2010 in the exercises without an object and with the ball, the group performances of the teams of gymnasts born in 2006-2007 in exercises with ribbon and the final competition of the gymnasts born in 2003-2005 in the exercises with ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs have taken place.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the Championships.

Various contests and flash mobs will also be organized as part of the entertainment program for the audience during the competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz