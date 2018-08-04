Trend:

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been voted as the best race so far in a poll on the official Formula 1 twitter account.

The Baku race picked up 62 percent of the vote and came up against the British Grand Prix in the final.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on April 27-29. Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The length of the Baku track, where teams competed for the championship, each represented by two drivers, was just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track was 13 meters, and the narrowest width was 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).