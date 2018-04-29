By Trend:

Driver from the UK George Russell representing the ART Grand Prix team won the FIA Formula 2 last race in Baku April 29.

Brazilian driver from the Carlin team Sérgio Sette Câmara ranked second, while Dutch driver Nyck de Vries from PERTAMINA PREMA Theodore Racing came in third.

Thai driver Alexander Albon from DAMS team has recently won the first main competition of the FIA Formula 2 race. UK driver Jack Aitken from ART Grand Prix team ranked second, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco from Charouz Racing System team came in third.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 27.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.