Today is the last day of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session, Formula 2 practice session and Formula 2 qualifying were held on the first day of the races on April 27.

Formula 2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying were held on the second day of the races on April 28.

Today, F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second Formula 2 race will be held.

The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:

DRIVER CAR Sebastian Vettel FERRARI Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES Daniel Ricciardo RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER Kimi Räikkönen FERRARI Esteban Ocon FORCE INDIA MERCEDES Sergio Perez FORCE INDIA MERCEDES Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT Carlos Sainz RENAULT Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES Sergey Sirotkin WILLIAMS MERCEDES Fernando Alonso MCLAREN RENAULT Charles Leclerc SAUBER FERRARI Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN RENAULT Pierre Gasly SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI Brendon Hartley SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.