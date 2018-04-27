Trend:
DAMS pilot Alexander Albon showed the best results (1:54:480) at the qualification of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku.
Lando Norris, driver of the Carlin team, came in second (1:54:694) while George Russell from ART Grand Prix came in third (1:54:842).
The first day in the FIA Formula-2 class finished with the qualifying session. Twenty riders, representing 10 teams, took part in the competition.
The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku today.
Formula 2 practice session and Formula 1 first practice session have already been held.
The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).
The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.
