DAMS pilot Alexander Albon showed the best results (1:54:480) at the qualification of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku.

Lando Norris, driver of the Carlin team, came in second (1:54:694) while George Russell from ART Grand Prix came in third (1:54:842).

The first day in the FIA Formula-2 class finished with the qualifying session. Twenty riders, representing 10 teams, took part in the competition.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku today.

Formula 2 practice session and Formula 1 first practice session have already been held.

Sergio Sette Camara, driver of the Carlin team, showed the best results (1:57.136) at the Practice Session of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku. Mercedes AMG Petronas pilot Valtteri Bottas showed the best result during the first practice session with a result of 1: 44.424.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.

