By Trend

Azerbaijani fans always greet athletes very warmly, Russian gymnast Mikhail Melnik told Trend April 13 after performing at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“Fans in Azerbaijan always support athletes from all countries,” Melnik said. “Our delegation includes 80 people and I think they will support all the team members. I am quite happy with my performance, though I probably didn’t have enough confidence.”

The Russian gymnast noted that he really liked the opening ceremony of the European Championships.

“It is my fourth time in Baku, and the opening ceremony of the competitions is always a celebration,” Melnik added. “All conditions are created for the athletes, it is very nice to perform in such a gymnastics arena.”

The second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena kicked off in Baku April 13.

A total of 420 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.