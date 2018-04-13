By Trend

Finalists of the double mini-trampoline event have been named at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 13.

Following the qualification, Spain's gymnasts Robert Vilarasau and Acoran De La Santa Cruz, Russia's gymnasts Mikhail Iurev and Timofei Lazutin, Portugal's athlete Henrique Moreira, UK's athletes Ryan Devine and Fraser McLeod and Germany’s athlete Maurice Maywald reached the finals.

Azerbaijan's gymnast Tofig Aliyev, who scored 61,300 points following qualification, failed to reach the finals.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors are being held today.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

