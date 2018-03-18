Trend:

Croatian gymnast Ana Derek won the gold medal of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in women’s floor exercises in Baku March 18.

She scored 13,533 points.

Greece’s Ioanna Xoulogi scored 12,733 points and ranked second, while Turkey’s representative Demet Mutlu won the bronze medal.

Azerbaijan’s athlete, Yulia Inshina, ranked fourth.

Apparatus finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup have kicked off today at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The final day will see the apparatus finals among men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar competitions, and among women – in balance beam and floor exercises.

In total, 102 gymnasts from 25 countries take part in the competitions, where the apparatus finals will be held today to win the remaining five sets of medals.