By Trend

The draw ceremony of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline was held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by President of European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Garibov, President of UEG Trampoline Technical Committee Vladimir Zeman and six members of technical committee – Babette van Wetering (NED), Irina Karavaeva (RUS), Luis Nunes (POR), Patrick Siegfried (GER), Mariela Stoycheva (BUL) and Konrad Bojakowski (POL) as well as the representatives of Azerbaijan’s Gymnastics Federation and members of the organizing committee.

The Draw was carried out on four categories: single and synchronous exercises in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline.

The 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 athletes in 3 disciplines in total from 25 countries in senior, and 26 countries in junior program, are expected to compete in the 26th Championships to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.