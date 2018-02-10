Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Maria Smirnova has voiced hope to show good result at the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Smirnova, talking to Trend on Feb.10, noted that she underwent surgery on her leg and her performance at the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku will be the first after a long break.

Saying that it is not easy to recover after injury, she noted a need to try to justify hopes. The gymnast added that she continues training.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18, with 163 athletes from 27 countries taking part in the event.