By Trend

Every tenth of a point is important in such competitions as the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova told Trend on February 9.

She noted that she is going to perform at the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a complicated program in uneven bars and vault.

The gymnast said that she continues training.

Regarding her rivals at the competition, Nekrasova noted that if to analyze the results of the previous World Cups, representatives of Romania, Australia, China and Uzbekistan stand out.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18, with 163 athletes from 27 countries taking part in the event.

