Armenian opposition launches impeachment move against Pashinyan, names mayor as PM candidate

7 June 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The opposition parliamentary faction of Armenia, I Have Honor, has announced plans to initiate impeachment proceedings against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and nominate Masis city mayor David Ambartsumyan as a candidate for the post, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to the statement, I Have Honor holds six seats in parliament, while at least 36 votes are required for the initiative to be formally included on the legislative agenda. The opposition Armenia faction, led by former President Robert Kocharyan (1998–2008), has already declared readiness to provide 28 additional signatures if the initial eight are secured.

Meanwhile, two independent deputies who left Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party have refused to support any candidate affiliated with either Kocharyan or former President Serzh Sargsyan (2008–2018), indicating continued fragmentation among parliamentary forces.

Even if the motion reaches the agenda, 54 votes would ultimately be required to approve the replacement of the prime minister.

It had earlier been reported that the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was preparing to nominate its deputy chairman Armen Ashotyan as a candidate in the event of impeachment.