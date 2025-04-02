Azernews.Az

Hyundai, SK On seek $1.5 billion loan for Georgia battery plant

2 April 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai Motor and SK On are pursuing a $1.5 billion loan to fund their joint venture in Georgia, with the loan guaranteed by the Korean government. The move comes just before the anticipated rollout of reciprocal tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

