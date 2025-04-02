Hyundai, SK On seek $1.5 billion loan for Georgia battery plant

2 April 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Hyundai Motor and SK On are pursuing a $1.5 billion loan to fund their joint venture in Georgia, with the loan guaranteed by the Korean government. The move comes just before the anticipated rollout of reciprocal tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!