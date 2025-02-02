Kazakhstan Railways advances AI testing with digital polygons

2 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan Railways (KTJ) is creating digital polygons to test, approve, and implement best practices for railways based on artificial intelligence.

Azernews reports that Andrey Beklemishev, Vice President of the world’s leading analytical agency IDC, shared global AI market trends during the session ‘Global Coalition for AI: Partnership and Development Vector’ at the International Forum ‘Digital Almaty 2025.’

IDC reports that global spending on artificial intelligence is growing by more than 30% annually, with the GenAI market more than doubling last year. By 2028, IDC predicts global AI spending will exceed $620 billion.

Beklemishev highlighted Kazakhstan Railways’ AI initiative, emphasizing that the digital polygons will serve as key platforms for IT companies, universities, and technoparks to develop and test AI solutions, adapting them to real-world railway conditions.