Russian Zoo welcomes colossal 3-meter-long African lion

24 September 2024

The Kaliningrad Zoo is now home to Tigran, an enormous African lion measuring an impressive 3 meters from nose to tail tip. Tigran is officially the largest lion to have ever lived in the zoo's history, reported by Azernews citing TASS.

According to Yekaterina Mikhailova, the zoo's spokesperson, they meticulously prepared for Tigran's arrival by combining two enclosures, providing the majestic feline with nearly a hectare of space – likely the most expansive habitat he has ever experienced. Tigran himself is 3 meters long, from the tip of his tail to the tip of his nose. "We have never had such a large lion before. He is a truly mighty beast, weighing well over 200 kg, closer to 300," Mikhailova stated.

Before coming to the zoo, Tigran was privately owned and lived in Anapa. Following concerns raised by animal welfare activists, the prosecutor's office conducted an investigation into his living conditions. As a result, the decision was made to transfer the African lion to the zoo in Stary Oskol, Belgorod Oblast. However, as the Stary Oskol zoo already housed several lions, it was ultimately decided to entrust Tigran to the care of their colleagues in Kaliningrad.

---

