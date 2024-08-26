Georgian President pardons 17 prisoners, fully releases 13

26 August 2024 22:34 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has signed a pardon for 17 prisoners, 13 of whom have been fully released from serving their sentences, Azernews reports citing Georgian media.

This information was released by the Georgian President's press service.

"Today, the President of Georgia pardoned 17 convicts. Thirteen of them, including two women, have been completely freed from serving their sentences. The remaining sentences of four convicts, including one woman, have been reduced," the statement said.

The names of the pardoned individuals have not been disclosed.

---

