Russia’s international reserves on the rise in December — Central Bank

15 January 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s international reserves edged up by $6.24 bln or by 1.05% and amounted to $598.592 bln as of January 1, 2024, the Central Bank said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

International reserves stood at $581.989 bln as of January 1 of the last year.

Currency reserves gained 0.51% to $442.734 bln. Monetary gold moved up by 2.62% in reserves over the month and amounted to $155.858 bln.

Russian international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

---

