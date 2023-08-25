Türkiye summons Danish envoy over continued Quran desecration

25 August 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the charge d'affaires of Denmark in Ankara over another act of desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, Turkish diplomatic sources said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"In response to the continued acts of burning of our sacred Quran in front of our embassy in Copenhagen and the embassies of (other) Muslim countries, the charge d'Affaires of Denmark's Embassy in Ankara has once again been summoned to our ministry today, "said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The move came after the burning of the Quran in Denmark's capital Copenhagen for the fourth day in a row this week.

Türkiye has so far summoned the Danish envoy five times this month due to desecration of the Quran.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts in recent months to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the rest of the world.

---

