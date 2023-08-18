AC Milan unveil third kit, symbol of inclusion

18 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AC Milan on Thursday released its new third kit for the 2023-2024 soccer season celebrating diversity and inclusion, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The shirt features a bold gradient design in pink, purple, royal blue and green and is accompanied by royal blue shorts and socks.

"This Third kit is more than just a football jersey," said AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer Casper Stylsvig.

"It truly stands as a symbol of inclusion, celebrating the power of diversity with its unique design and colours.

"We are proud to launch this kit with our long-standing partner Puma and to provide our fans with a fantastic looking jersey, which does not just allow them to show support for their favourite team, but also to make them feel proud of their identity." AC Milan's new third kit will get its first outing on the pitch on September 24 when the Rossoneri play their second home game against Hellas Verona at San Siro.

The kit is available in Puma stores.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz