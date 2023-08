16 August 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

A elderly man died on Tuesday after spending 10 days in a coma having been beaten up for allegedly eyeing up a young woman, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The victim is 75-year-old Luigi Pulcini, who lost consciousness after being punched by a young man in Altopascio near Lucca in Tuscany on August 6.

The attacker fled and is now wanted for voluntary manslaughter.

