Russia’s GDP growth expected to exceed 2% in 2023

1 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's GDP growth in 2023 is expected to reach at least 2%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with TASS, Azernews reports.

"The Ministry of Economic Development is now working on updating the macro forecast, it will form the basis of the budget for 2024-2026. We see that a number of figures look more optimistic than was originally budgeted. GDP growth is expected to be more than 2%," the minister said.

According to the most recent forecast for Russia's socioeconomic development, Russia’s GDP growth is predicted to be 1.2% in 2023, and 2% in 2024. During the SPIEF-2023 in mid-June, Russian Federation Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov stated that GDP growth rates in 2023 are expected to be higher than the Ministry of Economic Development's announced forecast of 1.2%.

"The forecast for annual consumer prices remains at 5.3%, and real wages of the population are in the positive zone," Siluanov added.