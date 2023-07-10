Foreign investment inflow in Kazakhstan hits record $6.1 billion

10 July 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

According to the report of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the inflow of net direct investments in Kazakhstan has hit a record 6.1 billion US dollars over the past 5 years, which is 83% higher than in 2021. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing today, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

«The UNCTAD has published the World Investment Report 2022. As per the report, the inflow of net direct investments into Kazakhstan amounted to a record $6.1 billion over the past 5 years, which is 83% higher compared to 2021. This is the highest indicator among the post-Soviet countries. It is important to note that the inflow of net direct investments into Central Asia increased by 39%, and amounted to $10 billion, 61% of which falls on Kazakhstan. A 6% increase in net direct investments is observed in 32 landlocked developing countries, the report reads. Kazakhstan stands first here, then come Ethiopia, Uzbekistan and Mongolia,» Smadyarov said.

In addition, according to him, Kazakhstan ranked 5th among the developing economies in terms of attracting net investment in RES projects in 2015-2022 with an indicator of 56.3 billion US dollars.

---

