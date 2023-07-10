EU, German Government’s €7.5mln programme to unveil investments for improving economic, social life in Georgian regions

10 July 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Investments selected for financing for a four-year, €7.5 million programme by the European Union and the German Government to identify untapped economic and social potential in four Georgian regions will be revealed in a presentation in Tbilisi on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The German Society for International Cooperation said mayors from 14 municipalities would present the investments ranging from developing a southern entrance to Kolkheti National Park in Lanchkhuti and establishing a wine laboratory in Baghdati in the west, to rehabilitating a local museum in Dedoplistskaro in the east of the country.

The event will also involve a showcase of goods produced by private sector beneficiaries of the programme, which is entitled Catalysing Economic and Social Life.

The German institution, which is responsible for implementation of the programme together with the Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure, on Monday said the project aimed to realise the “existing but untapped” potential in the four target regions - Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - to achieve “positive economic and social outcomes”.

Running from February 2022 to September 2025, the programme aims at re-balancing economic and social life in Georgia away from the few large cities it is usually centred around, such as capital Tbilisi and the Black Sea city of Batumi.

Life opportunities for local inhabitants should be improved, thus contributing to more balanced territorial development across Georgia, including a reduction in migration from the target regions and an increase in people relocating there”, the organisation said.

Municipalities from the four regions will be joined by state bodies, donors and implementing organisations and associations in the presentation.

