Demand for electric vehicles grows in Uzbekistan

30 June 2023 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Statistics Agency, for five months of 2023, electric vehicles from 10 foreign countries were imported to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Uza.uz.

Uzbekistan imported the largest number of electric vehicles from China – 3,480 and Hong Kong – 256. In addition, 42 electric cars were imported from Germany, 16 from the UAE, 11 from South Korea, and 6 from the United States.

In 2022, Uzbekistan imported 2,180 electric vehicles from abroad for $69.8 million.

