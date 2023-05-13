Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is guarantee of peace and stability in South Caucasus - Cavusoglu

13 May 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan is a guarantee of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

According to Azernews, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote about this on his Twitter page.

According to him, Turkey provided political and moral support to the just cause of fraternal Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War.

As the Foreign Minister noted, by signing the "Shusha Declaration", Azerbaijan and Turkey raised relations from the level of strategic partnership to the level of alliance.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey continues to contribute to the reconstruction and revival efforts launched in the lands liberated from occupation.

"Our Presidents jointly opened international airports built in a short time in Fuzuli and Zangilan," he added.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the volume of trade between the two countries reached $6.5 billion.

