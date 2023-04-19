Putin to participate in delivery of fuel to Akkuyu NPP via video linkup — Erdogan

19 April 2023 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via a video linkup in the ceremony to deliver nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey on April 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the TRT television on Wednesday.

"The ceremony to deliver nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu NPP will take place on April 27. Once the fuel is delivered, the plant will acquire the status of a nuclear facility. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also participate in the ceremony via a video linkup," he said.

---

