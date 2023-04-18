Airbus advises airlines of 2024 delays, keeps output goals

18 April 2023 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Europe's Airbus has begun informing airlines of delivery delays for its best-selling single-aisle aircraft in 2024, with several hundred jets set to be postponed by around three months, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Airbus confirmed unspecified delays in a statement to Reuters but said they did not reflect any worsening of supply chain problems since it revised production plans earlier this year. It reaffirmed production targets for 2024 and beyond.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz