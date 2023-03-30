Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of commission under CIS Economic Council

30 March 2023 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkmen delegation took part in the regular meeting of the Commission on Economic Issues under the CIS Economic Council.

According to the information, various aspects of economic cooperation of the CIS member states were discussed at the meeting, as well as drafts of a number of documents were considered.

The participants discussed the draft concept of digital transformation of the fuel and energy complex industries of the CIS member states and the plan of priority measures for its implementation.

These documents are aimed at developing interstate cooperation in the field of digital transformation of the oil and gas complex, coal industry, electric power industry, and nuclear energy.

Furthermore, they will also contribute to the creation of an information infrastructure where competencies are formed for the development of the fuel and energy complex of the CIS member states.

The participants also discussed cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, librarianship, and interaction of customs services of the CIS member states.

