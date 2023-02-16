Nikki Haley takes on Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Republican nomination
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday kicked off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, challenging her former boss Donald Trump, who holds a strong lead in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.
"It's time for a new generation of leadership," Haley said in a video her team sent out by email as she joined Trump as the only announced 2024 candidates.
Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as the U.N. ambassador under Trump from 2017 to 2018, is set to lay out her campaign plans in a speech on Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz