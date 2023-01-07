Kazakhstan willing to retain McDonald’s

7 January 2023 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan is willing to assist McDonald’s to retain the global fast-food restaurant operations in the country, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, the government is willing to accelerate the procedures necessary for importing the production from third states into Kazakhstan in order to alleviate the supply issues experienced by the fast-food giant.

“Kazakh producers of meat and dairy products have already begun work to bring production in line with the requirements of McDonald's. At the beginning of 2023, the auditing of enterprises was supposed to take place. However, due to the closure of McDonald's, the planned audit did not take place”, the statement said.

McDonald’s is forced to import production as a result of internal guidelines, which strictly regulate the quality of meat and dairy products. Meanwhile, Kazakh producers would have to undergo expensive certification, without any guarantee of being chosen by McDonald’s.

Meanwhile, McDonald's announced its intention to cease operations in Kazakhstan on January 5, due to the supply chain issues. The press service of “Food Solutions KZ” LLP, the operator of the fast-food chain in Kazakhstan, disclosed that the restaurants will be re-opened under a different brand at a later date.

---

