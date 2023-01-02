Turkiye names new ambassadors

2 January 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued an executive order designating ambassadors for Turkiye, Azernews reports citing Daily News.

Shaban Dishli, Turkiye's ambassador to the Netherlands, will return to Ankara, and Selcuk Unal, the general director of the foreign ministry in charge of Syria affairs, will take his place.

Ambassadors for Turkiye include Murat Yavuz Atesh to Brazil, Mehmet Ylmaz to Somalia, Lutfullah Goktash to the Vatican, Emre Zeki Karagol to Tajikistan, and Songul Ozan to Montenegro.

Reappointed back to the headquarters were the ambassadors to Romania Fusun Aramaz, Ivory Coast Havva Yonca Gunduz Ozceri, and Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan.

The ambassadors of Turkiye to Brazil are Halil Brahim Akca, Mete Yagl, the Head of the Strategic Research Center, Ufuk Ulutash, Tajikistan's Umut Acar, Montenegro's Barsh Kalkavan, Romania's Ozgur Kvanc Altan, the Ivory Coast's Deniz Erdogan Barm, and Bangladesh's Ramis Shen.

---

