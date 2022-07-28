Turkiye aims to increase number of ATAK military helicopters by 2023

28 July 2022 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye aims to increase the number of its domestic military ATAK helicopters by 91 by 2023, Yeni Shafak reports.

While 57 ATAK helicopters in the TAF inventory are currently operating effectively, this number is expected to increase in the coming months. The deliveries of the national attack helicopter T129 ATAK project continue rapidly.

According to the Turkiye Newspaper, five more ATAK helicopters will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces by the end of the year. By 2023, it is aimed to increase the number of ATAKs to 91.

Optimized for challenging hot weather and high-altitude missions with its heavy weapon load, the ATAK helicopter was developed in line with national possibilities and capabilities in order to meet the TAF's need for attack helicopters. ATAK helicopters operate effectively in the TAF's in- and out-of-border operations with their high maneuverability and performance capability in day and night conditions.

Equipped with up to 76 unguided rockets and a 20 mm cannon with 500 ammunition capacity for close air support missions, the T129 ATAK is also suitable for multi-purpose missions with 8 UMTAS anti-tank missiles, 16 CIRIT laser guided missiles, 8 STINGER air-to-air missiles and the most modern electronic warfare and electro-optical systems.

According to the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), the company will display its ATAK, GOKBEY, HURKUS, HURJET, ANKA, AKSUNGUR, SIMSEK, and MMU projects at the Farnborough International Airshow, the world's most important aviation fair, where 80,000 visitors from 96 countries are planned to visit. ATAK and HURKUS will also perform a flight show at the fair.

"It would be more meaningful to take part in Farnborough, one of the most important aviation fairs in the world, with our original products, compared to our participation in previous years. This year, ATAK and HURKUS will meet with the audience here, but I hope that we will participate in the next Farnborough fair with HURJET and ATAK 2, and we will once again prove our country's success in aviation development, technology, and production,” TAI General Manager Prof. Dr. Basic Kotil said.

ATAK combat helicopters are part of the state program aimed at ensuring the Turkish army with arms, equipment, and outfit of its own production. Currently, Turkiye has achieved self-sufficiency in this sector at 50 percent.

ATAK helicopters can reach speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour, to fly in any weather conditions with poor visibility.

