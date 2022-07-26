Russia reveals rise in daily COVID cases and deaths

26 July 2022 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,183 over the past day to 18,545,009, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,664 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 119.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 14 regions, while in 70 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 759 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,037 over the past day versus 2,133 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,803,424, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 794 over the past day versus 788 a day earlier, reaching 1,547,340.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,422 over the past day, reaching 17,948,330, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, some 4,234 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 47 over the past day, reaching 382,236, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz